Germany Halts Financial Assistance Dev. Collaboration With Niger

Following last week’s coup, Germany on Monday announced that it has suspended financial aid and development cooperation with the jihadist-affected country of Niger and warned that it would take additional action.

Berlin has “suspended all direct support payments to the central government of Niger until further notice,” a spokesman for the foreign ministry said during a press conference.

“Depending on developments in the coming days, we may take further measures,” the spokesman added, without giving further details.

The development ministry had also decided to “suspend bilateral development cooperation,” a spokeswoman told the briefing.

Financial assistance to Niger and security coordination had already been halted over the weekend by the European Union and erstwhile colonial power France.

About 100 German military personnel are stationed in Niger, and Berlin is removing people from nearby Mali thanks to its significant air transport and logistics base in Niamey.

Germany is pulling out of Mali after the UN decided to end a peacekeeping deployment there.

Operations at the base have been paused, but a spokeswoman for the defence ministry stressed that “the threat situation has not changed” since the putsch and that the staff there is healthy.

A German evacuation from Niger is not currently planned, according to the foreign ministry.

The military has been detaining Mohamed Bazoum, the duly elected president of Niger and a steadfast ally of the West, since last Wednesday. This is the third coup to depose a Sahelian leader in as many years.

The formidable presidential guard’s commander, General Abdourahamane Tiani, has proclaimed himself in charge. African leaders offered the junta one week to relinquish control or risk using force, they said on Sunday.