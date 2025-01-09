Germany, France Warn Trump Over Threat To Take Over Greenland

Share

Germany and France have warned Donald Trump against threatening Greenland, after the US president-elect refused to rule out using military force to seize Denmark’s autonomous territory.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said “the principle of the inviolability of borders applies to every country… no matter whether it’s a very small one or a very powerful one”.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said “there is obviously no question that the European Union would let other nations of the world attack its sovereign borders”.

On Tuesday, Trump reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, saying that the Arctic island was “critical” for national and economic security, reports the BBC.

He has repeatedly expressed an interest in buying Greenland, having mooted the idea in 2019, during his first term as president.

Denmark, a long-time US ally, has made clear that Greenland is not for sale and that it belongs to its inhabitants

Share

Please follow and like us: