Share

The governments of Germany, France, and Great Britain have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urging Israel to restore humanitarian access to the Palestinian enclave.

In a joint statement signed on Friday, the Foreign Ministers of the three countries, known as the E3, expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis and rising civilian casualties.

The statement read, “We call on Israel to restore humanitarian access, including water and electricity, and ensure access to medical care and temporary medical evacuations in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

The ministers also condemned the high number of civilian casualties and called on Hamas to release Israeli hostages.

They stressed that a military solution would not resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing that a long-lasting ceasefire is the only credible pathway to peace.

Additionally, the European ministers said they were deeply shocked by an incident that affected the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) building in Gaza and called for a thorough investigation.

The call for a ceasefire comes amid growing international pressure for diplomatic solutions to end the conflict, which has led to severe humanitarian suffering in the region.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

