Germany, France Set For Under-17 World Cup Final Rematch

Germany and France are set to clash on Saturday in the Under-17 World Cup football final in Indonesia, a rematch of this year’s Euro final in the category the Germans won on penalties. Germany won 4-2 after full time ended 3-3.

The young Germans, who also beat France 3-1 in the group stage of the Euros last June, are bidding for their first world title. Borussia Dortmund forward Paris Brunner, 17, will lead the German attack, having scored a brace in the semifinal against Argentina. Jean-Luc Vannuchi’s France beat Mali 2-1 in its semi- final clash and boasts a defence which has so far only conceded one goal.

“Germany is a clinical team with very interesting offensive potential and rapid attacks which are their strength,” Vannuchi told AFP. The French coach will be counting on Rennes striker Mathis Lambourde and Valenciennes midfielder Ismail Bouneb, who proved decisive in both the quarter- and semifinals. France last won the tournament in 2001.

Meanwhile, Mali, the runner up of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2015, beat Argentina 3-0 to finish third in this year’s edition at the Manahan in Indonesia on Friday. Mali’s captain Ibrahim Diarra, who had scored against France in the semifinal, opened the scoring in the ninth minute while Mamadou Doumbia doubled the lead with a clinical header at the brink of half-time. Though Argentina tried to get back on its feet after restart, Hamidou Makalou’s strike virtually ended the contest within three minutes.