Germany Distance Self From UNICEF’s Call For A Cease-Fire In Gaza

Following the crisis brewing between Israel and Gaza which had led to severe bombing and kidnapping of locals, Germany has distanced itself from the call made by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) fora cease-fire in Gaza and to create secure humanitarian corridors in Gaza.

“I’ll start again very fundamentally: Israel has the right under international law to defend itself against this terrorist attack by Hamas and to protect its own population,” Christian Wagner said in response to a question whether Germany supports UNICEF’s calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and establishing a humanitarian corridor.

“I would also like to reiterate that the right to self-defence naturally applies particularly in moments where the attacks continue. This also includes all measures aimed at stopping these attacks,” he said in a news conference in Berlin.

In response to inquiries from the media earlier on Friday, UNICEF stated that a humanitarian corridor and cease-fire in Gaza are necessary for the safety of children amidst the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder stated that 447 children have died in Gaza as of late, citing statistics from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In response to inquiries concerning Israel’s directive for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within the next 24 hours, the spokeswoman stated that such a migration “is simply not possible” in such a heavily populated area.

The Israeli army on Friday called on all residents of northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and head to the south.

In an earlier statement, UNICEF said that it is “terrified” by the scenes in Gaza where a “large number of children are among the victims,” and one million people “have no safe place to go.”

“This is unacceptable and the violence must stop immediately,” it urged.