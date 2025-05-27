Germany Depends On Nigeria For Transition To Green Energy, Says Envoy

Share

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Gunther, has said Germany is depending on Nigeria among a few other countries to meet its transition to green energy and hydrogen needs.

She stated that for her country to attain its climate goals, including net-zero 2045, it was essential to maintain strong and reliable international partnerships with countries like Nigeria.

She spoke at the opening of a two-day working group meeting on Nigeria hydrogen policy She also said Nigeria’s abundant natural resources, location and forward thinking leadership has positioned the country well as an emerging hydrogen economy.

According to her, Germany recognised Nigeria’s immense potential in renewable energy essential for the production of green hydrogen. Gunther said: “Germany recognizes Nigeria’s immense potential in renewable energy, essential for the production of green hydrogen.

“Your country’s abundant natural resources, strategic location, and forward-thinking leadership position place Nigeria advantageously in the emerging global hydrogen economy.

“To reach our climate goals, including net-zero 2045, strong and reliable international partnerships are essential.

It is also in this context that we see pioneering countries like Nigeria as key partners—countries that combine renewable potential with ambition, technical expertise, and a shared vision for a climate-neutral future.”

The Country Director, GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr. Marcus Wagner, said his country was read to continue to support Nigeria’s efforts towards energy diversification and creating a sustainable hydrogen economy.

He said: “Germany looks forward to continuing to support Nigeria on its path towards energy diversification and in creating a sustainable hydrogen economy.

“We are convinced that today’s discussions will provide valuable insights that will contribute to the finalization of the hydrogen policy.”

Share