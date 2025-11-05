Germany Commends Nigeria’s Fight Against Terrorism

The Government of Germany, on Wednesday, November 5, lauded Nigeria’s war against terrorism, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Nigeria in the area of security.

The German Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, gave this commendation during a meeting with his Nigerian counterpart, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, in Berlin, as both nations marked 65 years of diplomatic relations.

According to a statement issued by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Senior Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to Tuggar, Nigeria and Germany renewed their commitment to deepening cooperation under the framework of the Nigeria–Germany Bi-National Commission.

He said Germany praised Nigeria’s ongoing efforts in combating terrorism, describing the country as a valued and reliable partner for the European Union in the fight against radical Islamist extremism.

The Minister highlighted Nigeria’s leadership in stabilising the Lake Chad Basin and its continued cooperation with regional and international partners to counter violent extremism.

“Germany reaffirms its commitment to supporting Nigeria through capacity building, intelligence sharing, and humanitarian assistance aimed at restoring peace and development in affected regions,” the statement added.