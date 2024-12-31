Germany Accuses Musk Of Trying To Influence German Election

Share

The German government has accused the world’s richest man and Chairman of the microblogging site, X, Elon Musk of trying to meddle in the country’s election campaign with repeated endorsements of the far-right party AfD.

New Telegraph reports that Musk, a vocal backer of the United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump, caused outrage by claiming on X that only the AfD can save Germany.

He later reiterated his stance in an opinion piece published in a German Sunday newspaper.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in reaction to Musk’s statement, German spokesperson, Christiane Hoffmann emphasised that German elections are decided by its citizens at the ballot box.

While acknowledging Musk’s right to express his views, she reminded reporters that branches of the AfD have been classified as extremist by Germany’s domestic security agency.

READ ALSO:

The February election was triggered by the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left coalition government last month.

Lars Klingbeil, co-leader of Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), accused Musk of attempting to destabilise Germany, likening his actions to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Klingbeil claimed both were seeking to weaken Germany by bolstering the AfD, a party often criticised for its anti-democratic stance.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition CDU/CSU, joined the criticism, describing Musk’s endorsement of the AfD as presumptuous interference.

He said he could not recall any comparable instance of a foreign individual attempting to meddle in a Western democracy’s election campaign.

Musk’s involvement in German politics has extended beyond election commentary.

He recently attacked Scholz on X, labelling the chancellor an incompetent fool and calling for his resignation after a car-ramming attack in Magdeburg on 20 December.

The AfD, polling at 19 per cent, is currently in second place, trailing the CDU/CSU at 32 per cent.

The SPD is projected to achieve its worst-ever result at 16 per cent, with its coalition partner, the Greens, polling at 13 per cent.

Share

Please follow and like us: