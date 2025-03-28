Germans Eye Nigerian Beverage Segments For Investments

Share

A representative of the food processing and packaging machinery branch of Germany’s Association of Mechanical Engineering Industry (VDMA), Mr. Daniel Dellemann, has disclosed that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) members of VDMA are eager to invest more in Nigeria and other African countries with projection showing that global sales volume of soft drinks will increase by 16 per cent to 972 billion litres by 2028.

Dellemann, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said VDMA was not just Germany’s, but also Europe’s biggest industry association.

He described Nigeria as the second most important export market for German companies in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) after South Africa, and the most important in West Africa, even though exports have been stagnating for years.

The VDMA representative said according to the Federal Statistics Organisation, Germany exported goods worth 858 million euros to Nigeria in 2023.

In addition, he pointed out that global exports of food processing and packaging machinery to Nigeria totalled 307 million euros in 2023 Dellemann explained that global demand for machines and equipment for the production, filling and packaging of beverages and liquid foods continued to grow, adding that the global food and beverage industry was one of the most dynamic growth sectors and the most important industrial sector in many countries.

He noted that the industry was also characterised by strong competition, price pressure, numerous product innovations and ever shorter product life cycles.

Similarly, the VDMA expert explained that continous investment in high-performance technologies to increase efficiency, flexibility and sustainable production and packaging processes was reflected in a high demand for machines.

Dellemann said: “VDMA, the global trade volume of food processing and packaging machinery has been increasing continuously for years and reached a preliminary high of 52.6 billion euros in 2023.

“In the 10-year review period from 2014 to 2023, international foreign trade in food processing and packaging machinery amounted to 428 billion euros based on export data from 52 industrialised countries.

This corresponds to a periodic growth of 46 per cent in total.” He added: “The total investments of the global beverage and liquid food industry are likely to be significantly higher, as the total demand also includes the machines procured in the respective local market.

“In addition, machines and components that are used in the beverage and liquid food industry but are assigned to other statistical groups must also be included, such as stretch blow molding machines or water treatment technology.

“This makes the supplier industry for the production and packaging of food and beverages one of the largest mechanical engineering segments, which is also significantly less affected by economic fluctuations than many other capital goods sectors.”

