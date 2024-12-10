German President To Arrive Nigeria On State Visit Tuesday

Share

The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier will arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, and stay until Thursday, December 12, 2024.

The German Embassy made this announcement in a statement issued on Monday, noting that President Steinmeier will meet with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja as well as with the President of the Commission of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), His Excellency Dr Alieu Omar Touray.

The German President will then move to Lagos, where he will engage with business representatives, visit a start-up hub, and meet with members of Nigeria’s cultural sector and civil society, like Dr Nike Okundaye and Prof Wole Soyinka.

“There will also be an opportunity to tour the city of Lagos and gain insights into the urban development of a megacity, including environmental and social challenges.

“President Steinmeier will be accompanied by a business delegation of CEOs and high-ranking board members of some of Germany’s most successful companies in the fields of IT, hightech and energy – an indication of the rising interest of German businesses in opportunities to invest in Nigeria. For more details see the previous press release on our website.

“This visit sends a strong signal: Nigeria is an important political, economic and cultural partner of Germany in Africa.” the statement added

