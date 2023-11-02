German President Tender Apology For Colonial Crimes In Tanzania

German delegation led by its Chancellor, Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier have visited four African countries from October 29 till date with a focus on strengthening economic ties and discussing trade and investment opportunities.

New Telegraph reports that while Scholz visited West Africa’s Nigeria and Ghana, Steinmeier visited East Africa’s Tanzania and South Africa’s Zambia.

The delegation’s visit is coming a few days to the November 20, 2023 meeting of African and G20 countries in Berlin, where Germany will focus on economic relations with countries linked to the reform of Berlin’s “Compact0 with Africa” initiative.

During his meeting with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Scholz pushed for further development of Nigeria’s capacity to meet local needs, while also seeking improved trade relations with Nigeria.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation on regional and global issues such as migration, security, and the rampant coups in West and Central Africa.

While in Tanzania, President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her German counterpart Steinmeier have agreed to address their shared colonial past aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

Steinmeier apologized for Germany’s part in the killings that took place in Tanzania under colonial rule.

“I would like to ask for forgiveness for what Germans did to your ancestors here,” Steinmeier said during a visit to the Maji Maji Museum in the southern Tanzanian city of Songea. Tanzania was part of German East Africa.

“I want to assure you that we Germans will search with you for answers to the unanswered questions that give you no peace,” he added.