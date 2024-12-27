New Telegraph

December 27, 2024
German President Dissolves Parliament

German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday dissolved parliament and announced February 23 as the date for an early general election after the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s government last month.

Confirming the general election, Steinmeier emphasized the need for political stability and appealed for the campaign to be conducted with respect and decency.

Steinmeier also said that he wanted the campaign to be conducted with fair and transparent means and warned of the dangers of foreign influence which is particularly intense on X.

Steinmeier said. “Hatred and violence must have no place in this election campaign, nor denigration or intimidation… all this is poison for democracy.

