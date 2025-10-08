German Police: Mayor Critically Injured In Stabbing Attack

A newly-elected mayor in western Germany has been stabbed and left critically injured near her home, police have said.

Iris Stalzer, 57, is a member of the centre-left Social Democratic party (SPD) and became the mayor of Herdecke in the North-Rhine Westphalia state in September.

Local police say a major operation is under way in the small town. Investigators say all avenues are being explored, but they are not ruling out a family connection.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned what he called “a heinous act”, adding: “We fear for the life of the mayor-elect, Iris Stalzer, and hope for a full recovery.” The SPD said its party members were deeply shocked by the attack, reports the BBC.