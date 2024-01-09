German Legend, Franz Beckenbauer Dies At 78

Franz Beckenbauer, a legendary football player from Germany has reportedly passed away at age 78.

A World Cup winner and manager, Beckenbauer is recognised as one of the best footballers to have ever played.

Beckenbauer, a Ballon d’Or winner in 1972 and 1976, the former captain also lifted the European Championship with West Germany while he was on the pitch.

A statement from his family to German news agency DPA said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you be able to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions.”

A versatile player who started out as a midfielder, Beckenbauer is often credited as inventing the sweeper defensive role now referred to as a ‘Libero’.

He won four Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich along with three consecutive European Cups between 1974 and 1976 after coming through their ranks as a youngster.

Having spent six years in charge of the national team after hanging up his boots, the Munich-born legend went on to lift the Bundesliga as Bayern boss in 1993-94 and the UEFA Cup in 1996.

Lothar Matthaus, Beckenbauer’s World Cup-winning captain in 1990, told Bild: “The shock is deep, even though I knew that Franz wasn’t feeling well.

“His death is a loss for football and for Germany as a whole.

“He was one of the greatest as a player and coach but also off the field. Franz was an outstanding personality not only in football and he enjoyed worldwide recognition.

“Everyone who knew him knows what a great and generous person Franz was. A good friend has left us. I will miss him we will all miss him.”