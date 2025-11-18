German Firm, Aero-Sys, Appoints Belujane Konzult As Representative In Nigeria

Aero-Sys, a German manufacturer of Aircraft Boarding Bridges and Ground Support Equipment (GSE), has appointed Aviation Consultants – Belujane Konzult as its representative in Nigeria.

The appointment came after due diligence for a reliable partner in Nigeria. Under the agreement, Beluajne Konzult will be responsible for marketing and sales of AeroSys products in Nigeria, which include aviobrdges, ground power units, dollies and carts, fixed walkways, automations, and baggage handling systems, as well as airport gate equipment.

The letter conveying the appointment and signed by its Director, Peter Yan, said: “The authorisation is granted in recognition of Belujane Konzult’s capacity and commitment to delivering high-quality products and services in accordance with aviation standards”.

Belujane Konzult is entrusted with the responsibilities for marketing, sales, after-sales service, and the provision of spare parts for the Nigerian airport sector.

Reacting to the development, the Principal Consultant/Executive Director of Belujane Konzult, Mr Obuke Oyibotha, said the appointment did not come as a surprise because of the company’s track record in service delivery in the aviation industry in Nigeria.

He said Belujane Konzult conceived of the idea and executed the Public, Private Partnership model between the Federal Airports of Nigeria (FAAN), the Airport Company of Ghana and Intercontinental Bank, now Access Bank, for airport’ seats at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos with 3,000 seats; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja – 2,000 seats and Kotoka International Airport, Accra Ghana. All came without any cost to the airport authorities of the two countries.