German Embassy, NAWOJ FCT Partner To Train 200 Women Journalists

The German Embassy in Nigeria and the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT are set to train 200 women journalists in capacity building, leadership, investigative reporting and climate change communication as part of the activities to commemorate 2026 International Women’s Day.

The collaboration was sealed when NAWOJ FCT Chapter Chairperson, Comrade Bassey Ita-Ikpang, and some members of the association paid a courtesy visit to the German Ambassador in Abuja.

Ikpang said the visit aimed to seek partnership and support from the embassy in training members on investigative journalism, gender equality, democratic governance, climate change, and other key areas.

She noted that such training would enhance professional capacity and knowledge exchange, equipping women journalists to thrive in any environment.

She pointed out that training and including women in leadership roles help shape the nation. “When you train a woman, you also train a community,” she said.

Responding, Mr Felix Haala, the Head of Press and Political Counsellor at the embassy, assured NAWOJ of their commitment to supporting the association with tools and expertise for the training.

He added that the embassy would provide an external expert to lead leadership sessions and help develop ideas to boost NAWOJ’s outlined programs.

“I am happy to be part of this initiative and the outlined programmes, and I will be available to engage with the women directly,” he said.

The Embassy also expressed willingness to support NAWOJ FCT in other programmes to mark the international women’s Day.