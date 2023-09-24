German Club Interest In Gift Orban Confirmed

Nigerian striker, Gift Orban has attracted interest from numerous clubs including German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

This has been confirmed by the Bundesliga club’s sports director, Markus Krösche ahead of the January 2024 transfer window.

The 21-year-old is currently signed to Belgian side KAA Gent and he is considered to be one of the best young players in the world.

READ ALSO:

“There are a lot of interesting players. He won’t come as a gift,” Krösche said when asked about Orban.

Orban impressively netted 15 goals in 16 Belgian Pro League matches last season and he also scored five goals in six UEFA Europa League games.

The current campaign has seen the Nigerian player from Benue State-born score six goals from 10 matches across all competitions.

He is contracted to Gent until June 2027.