German Chancellor To Visit Nigeria In October

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz is scheduled to visit Nigeria in October as part of moves to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said the decision was reached on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in India, where the President and the German leader met.

“Thank you for this important discussion, Mr President. I appreciate this opportunity to advance our economic relations.

“Your market is unique and our companies have a history in Nigeria. We acknowledge the business-friendly reforms you have put in place.

“I’m happy to inform you of my desire to visit you in October, which will allow us to carry forward these initiatives”, Scholz was quoted as saying after Tinubu expressed his desire to expand the partnership between Nigeria and Germany.

Responding, Tinubu said: “It is not, for us, only a matter of designing the financial architecture for an expanded economic partnership.

It is also about the practicality of aligning the perspectives of your large-scale manufacturers, such as Volkswagen and others, with the reality of the new incentives my government is putting in place for them to come and prosper across multiple value chains and sectors inside our country.”

After meeting the German leader, Tinubu also held talks with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol who commended the President’s regional leadership.

“I wish to commend your strong leadership, following the peaceful transfer of power to you from your predecessor and we see a stable country in West Africa that is growing in stature”, he said.