Geregu Power Projects N12.03bn Profit For Q1’26, Cash Flow To Hit N21.66bn

Geregu Power Plc has issued its financial forecast for the first quarter ending 31 March 2026, projecting a profit of N12.03 billion, based on its unaudited profit or loss and cash flow statements.

According to the outlook, the company expects revenue to reach N57.12 billion within the period, while cost of sales is estimated at N34.24 billion. This is expected to deliver a gross profit of N22.88 billion for the quarter.

The projection also shows impairment losses on financial assets of N2.25 billion and administrative expenses of N2.51 billion. As a result, operating profit is forecast at N18.12 billion.

Geregu anticipates finance income of N1.14 billion and finance costs of N2.20 billion, bringing net finance cost to N1.06 billion.

Profit before tax is projected at N17.06 billion, while income tax expenses estimated at N5.03 billion will leave the company with a net profit of N12.03 billion for Q1 2026. In its cash flow forecast, the power firm expects receipts from energy and capacity charges to amount to N57.78 billion.

Payments to suppliers and employees are projected at N27.78 billion, resulting in N30.00 billion in cash generated from operations. After an estimated N8.34 billion in tax payments, net cash generated from operating activities is expected to stand at N21.66 billion.

Geregu also projects moderate inflows from investing activities, largely driven by N1.27 billion in interest income. After accounting for minor capital expenditure, net cash generated from investing activities is forecast at N523.63 million.

On the financing side, the company expects cash outflows of N8.30 billion, mainly from term loan interest and bond repayments, resulting in net cash used in financing activities.

Overall, Geregu Power forecasts a net increase of N13.88 billion in cash and cash equivalents in the first quarter. With an opening balance of N32.80 billion as of 1 January 2026, the company projects closing the quarter with N46.68 billion in cash reserves.