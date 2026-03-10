Geregu Power Forecasts N8.17bn Profit For Q2 2026

Geregu Power Plc has projected a profit after tax of about N8.17 billion for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026, according to its earnings forecast filed with the Nigerian Exchange.

The power generation firm expects to record revenue of N44.34 billion during the period, while cost of sales is estimated at N27.40 billion, leaving a projected gross profit of N16.93 billion.

According to the forecast, administrative expenses are expected to reach N2.06 billion, while impairment loss on financial assets is estimated at N1.02 billion, resulting in a projected operating profit of N13.86 billion for the quarter.

On the finance side, the company anticipates finance income of N1.10 billion but projects finance costs of N2.76 billion, bringing the net finance cost to N1.66 billion.

Consequently, the company expects to post a profit before tax of N12.20 billion, while income tax expense is estimated at N4.02 billion, leaving a profit after tax of N8.17 billion for the period.

The company’s cash flow forecast indicates strong cash generation from operations. Cash receipts from energy and capacity charges are projected at N50.99 billion, while cash payments to suppliers and employees are estimated at N19.28 billion, resulting in cash generated from operations of N31.72 billion.

After income tax payments of N2.34 billion, net cash generated from operating activities is expected to stand at N29.38 billion.

In terms of investment activities, the company plans to spend N3.58 billion on major overhaul project finance and N53 million on intangible assets, while it expects to earn interest income of N1.27 billion. This results in a projected net cash outflow of N2.36 billion from investing activities.

For financing activities, the company anticipates paying N1.59 billion in interest on term loans and N22.50 billion in dividends, bringing net cash used in financing activities to N24.09 billion.

Overall, cash and cash equivalents are expected to increase by N2.94 billion, rising from N46.68 billion at the beginning of April to N49.62 billion by June 30, 2026.