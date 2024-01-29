Gerar University names SIFAX chairman as Chancellor

Gerar University of Medical Sciences, Imope-Ijebu, Ogun State, has appointed Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, the chairman of SIFAX Group as chancellor. Afolabi, who was appointed the first chancellor of the institution recently, expressed his delight that the university, which will welcome her pioneer students in the next few weeks.

Afolabi said: “I have always believed that quality education remains the bedrock of development in any society. It not only liberates the mind but also positions individuals for personal advancement. This is the major reason education has been a key pillar in SIFAX Group’s social interventions over the years. This is why I accepted to be the Chancellor of this university. I want to contribute my quota towards the realization of the lofty vision of this citadel of learning.”