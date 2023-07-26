Georgina Onuoha Drags Eniola Badmus Over Arrest Of Tiktoker Who Alleged Her Of Pimping

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has dragged her colleague, Eniola Badmus for kidnapping and intimidating a lady who defamed her.

She also added that Eniola has pimped a friend of hers some time back to her big men friend.

The lady who was identified to be a Tiktoker, Ego Blessing had taken to her social media page to claim that Eniola Badmus is a professional pimp.

Following the allegation, Ego the Tiktoker was arrested on Tuesday dawn by the comic actress for defaming her, and she later confessed that she was offered money to accuse her.

However, in response to her colleague’s action, Georgina Onuoha took to her Instagram page to drag Eniola, stating that she should have sued Tiktoker for defaming her instead of causing her arrest.

According to her, defamation is not a criminal offense that warrants an arrest.

Speaking further, she accused Eniola of abuse of power and intimidating the Tiktoker, adding that she could be sued for kidnapping the Tiktoker using the police.