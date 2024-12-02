Georgia’s PM Hits Back As Protests And Resignations Intensify

Share

After nights of large-scale street demonstrations and a string of public resignations, Georgia’s prime minister has rejected calls for new elections and said protesters have fallen victim to opposition lies.

Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed reports that Georgia’s ambassador to the US, David Zalkaliani, had become the latest senior diplomat to stand down, stressing that he had come under considerable pressure.

Protests were set to continue on Sunday for a fourth night running, as Georgians vented their anger at the ruling party’s decision to suspend talks on joining the European Union, reports the BBC.

Kobakhidze sought to deny the reason for the protests, saying yesterday that “we have not suspended anything, it’s a lie”

Share

Please follow and like us: