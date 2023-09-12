Georgia Grants Chinese Citizens Free Visa

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Gharibashvili has said that he will sign the relevant amendment to ensure Chinese citizens will visit the country without a visa.

Speaking after rising from a meeting on Monday said, “We have made a decision to implement a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens.

“We will issue a corresponding decree, Of course, it will be important, it will be an incentive for more tourists to come to Georgia.

I want to say that Chinese tourists are considered one of the most desirable tourists in the world in Europe, America, and everywhere. We also have direct flights.

I had a conversation with the Chinese Prime Minister about tourism and flights,” said Irakli Gharibashvili.

READ ALSO:

He also noted that the issue of adding flights to China is also being discussed.

According to the Minister of Economy, Levan Davitashvili, Chinese citizens will be able to stay in Georgia without a visa for 30 days.

During his one-week visit to China, on July 29, Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili met Chinese President Xi Jinping and announced to him that Georgia and China are becoming strategic partners.