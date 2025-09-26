Peter Obi Bags Georgia Honorary Citizenship

The State of Georgia in the United States (US) has conferred honorary citizenship on former Anambra State Governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Obi made this known in a statement on his verified X handle on Friday, following his participation in the Black Congressional Week events in Washington, DC.

Speaking on the honour, the economic expert described the conferment of the honorary citizenship of Georgia as the highlight of the event, noting that the overall engagements reinforced his commitment to building a new Nigeria anchored on visionary and responsible leadership.

Obi also attended an engagement with Georgia Power, the state’s largest independent power company, where he held discussions with its Chief Executive Officer, Kim Clark, on energy generation and distribution.

READ ALSO

In addition, he participated in the One Voice Africa event, which advocates for the dignity of Black immigrants. At the forum, he urged participants to take a greater interest in promoting good governance across Africa.

“Yesterday, Thursday, 25th September, in Washington, DC, I participated in the activities of Black Congressional Week, with special emphasis on Georgia State events.

“First was the Congressional Black Caucus Week Reception, hosted by U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Senate Kennedy Caucus Room. Senator Warnock, a strong advocate for Africa’s development, encouraged me to discuss African democracy and development.

“Second was an engagement hosted by Georgia Power, the largest independent power company in Georgia, which generates and distributes over 20,000 megawatts of electricity nationwide. My conversation with the company’s CEO, Ms Kim Clark, was deeply insightful.

“Third was the One Voice Africa event, organised by a group committed to defending Black immigrant dignity. I urged them to take a greater interest in promoting good governance in Africa, noting that Africa’s potential is immeasurable if led by visionary and responsible leaders.

“Finally, the highlight of the day was the conferment of Honorary Citizenship of Georgia on me by the State of Georgia.