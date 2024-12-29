George Ogunjimi Joins NASRE As Legal Adviser

Share

The Nigerian Association of Social and Resourceful Editors (NASRE) has announced the appointment of George Bamidele Olufemi Ogunjimi, Esq., as its Legal Adviser.

Ogunjimi, the Principal Partner at Juris Republic Legal Practitioners in Nigeria, is a distinguished legal professional with an illustrious career spanning multiple sectors.

His extensive experience includes roles as a forensic consultant with organizations such as Dignify Humanity Africa and as an advisor for institutions like Holy Comfort Chapel in London, underscoring his expertise and versatility.

Additionally, Ogunjimi serves as a Visiting Lecturer at the London College of Business and Law Studies. His academic credentials include a PhD in International Law from the British American University, Florida, an LLM from the University of Bedfordshire, UK, and an LLB from the University of Luton, UK.

He also earned his legal certification at the Nigerian Law School. Beyond law, Ogunjimi holds a BSc from the University of the Arts, London, and a Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, showcasing his interdisciplinary expertise.

In recognition of his community contributions, Ogunjimi holds the honorary title of The Bamofin of Ojo, Lagos, a testament to his leadership and service.

NASRE’s President, Comrade Femi Oyewale, expressed confidence in Ogunjimi’s ability to provide strategic legal guidance, ensure compliance, and help shape policies that align with the organization’s mission.

He highlighted that Ogunjimi’s wealth of expertise would enhance NASRE’s operations and bolster its impact on the media and social sectors.

In response, Ogunjimi conveyed his gratitude for the appointment and expressed enthusiasm for the role. He reaffirmed his commitment to delivering strategic legal counsel, ensuring compliance, and contributing to policies that align with NASRE’s objectives.

Ogunjimi also voiced his eagerness to collaborate with NASRE’s leadership to further the association’s mission and strengthen its influence in the media and social sectors.

This notable appointment follows NASRE’s recent initiative of distributing Yuletide gifts to veterans, families of deceased journalists, and other beneficiaries.

The gesture demonstrated the association’s ongoing dedication to supporting those who have significantly contributed to the media profession.

