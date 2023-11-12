George Defends Lagos Women Run

Abiye George from Ondo State on Saturday, November 11, successfully defended her title as champion of the 2023 Lagos Women Run. George who won the 2022 edition finished ahead every other athletes in 39:13:78 to retained the title she won last year and the new winning prize of N1.5m.

The officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), defeated thousands of runners to take home the prize money at stake with Plateau state based athlete, Deborah Pam, finishing in second position in 39:22:73, while the third position went to Patience Dalyop with a time of 40:2:08.

The second and third place winners went home with N500,000 and N300,000 respectively, while the first twenty persons to get to the finish point got various cash prizes. Winners also emerged in the veteran category with the first three winners getting N300,000, N200,000 and N100,000 respec- tively with the first ten finishers also going home with cash prizes.

Speaking after the race, Abiye said she trained very hard for the marathon, noting that, the victory will give her the necessary confidence as she prepares for the forthcoming Warri Marathon. She was also full of praises to the organisers of the race for creating a platform where women compete among themselves and for her employers for their support which enabled her to excel.

Earlier while flagging off the race, Wife of Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Dr. Mrs. Modinat Akiolu expressed happiness with the successes recorded by the race just as she reminded women of the need to be part of the race as a way of exercising themselves and networking.

In her remarks, coordinator of the race, Tayo Popoola, while expressing happiness at the completion of another successful event, noted that, the race is not all about running or winning prizes but a statement of empowerment.