George Aluo: Players Good Enough For Eagles Are In Nnl

The Chairman of the Nigeria National League, George Aluo, in this interview with Saturday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI spoke on various issues affecting the second tier league and the way forward as the season opens today. Excerpts:

How are you settling in as the Chairman of the NNL?

I have fully settled down and working very hard with my board members towards ensuring we give Nigerians a quality second tier league which they’ve been yearning for over the years. You’re quite aware that few weeks after our swearing in by the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, we had a successful play- off in Kano State and later had our AGM in Jos, Plateau State which was adjudged as the best AGM of the NNL in recent time. And just last month, a seminar which is the first of its kind by the NNL was organised by the league board in conjunction with the National Institute for Sports (NIS) for all the 40 club coaches in the league.

In that seminar, we had world-class resource persons including Director General of NIS, Prof. Olawale Moronkola, Technical Director of NFF Austin Eguavoen, former Super Eagles players; Peter Rufai and Clement Temile, NIS lecturer Kuhwa Iorsue Jeremiah and UEFA licensed coach Portuguese Thiago Silva who took the coaches on modern football coaching techniques which is geared towards preparing them for the 2023/2024 league season. So, I’m happy to say that we’re already on course to deliver on our mandate.

What are the immediate plans of the board under your leadership?

Well, the immediate plan of the board under my leadership is to organise a quality league where at the end of the day, everybody will be satisfied with what we’ve done. I want to see a league where the best teams will gain promotion to the elite league and the issue of winning at all cost will be a thing of the past.

Our plan is also to have a league that will be credible and attractive so as to get the attention of corporate organisations because with corporate sponsorship, referees’ indemnity will be settled by the board even before any match and avoid the old practice of home teams settling referees indemnity as this will go a long way in checking corruption and biased officiating which has characterized the league in the past.

Furthermore, the present board wants to see a league where a club that plays well can win on the road and avoid unnecessary boardroom points. You remember that during our swearing-in, the President of NFF charged us to think outside the box on how to make the most important league after the Premier League attractive and we’re working to deliver on that mandate because it won’t be business as usual.

The league starts this weekend, how ready is the secretariat?

The secretariat is fully ready to hit the ground running. Starting from my humble self to the Chief Operating Officer, board members and other support staff, we’re ready for the kick-off of the league season and I can assure you that Nigerians will witness the best of football from our kick off date of November 11. Everybody involved in the league is ready and by the special grace of God, I don’t foresee any last minute hitches as we kick start the season.

Having said this, I want to assure all the clubs that every arrangement has been put in place for a successful kick off of the 2023/2024 league season and I equally need their corporation to succeed because we’re partners in progress. To make the league be at par with similar leagues in the world, we’re going to insist on having only coaches with at least NIS certificate on the touchline. We have already communicated this decision to the various clubs and I hope they will corporate with us.

Tell us about the challenges you have noticed so far in the NNL

The major challenge we have is the issue of funding which has to do with lack of corporate sponsorship of the league. You know that football is a big business that involves a lot of money to run it but when this is lacking, it becomes a problem. It’s equally important to state that you might have good ideas but when the funding is not there to carry out these noble ideas, it becomes a problem and the idea dies with the person but I believe that with the moves and networking we’re making now, we’ll soon overcome the challenges of corporate sponsorship of the NNL.

Another challenge is the issue of referees’ indemnity. I discovered that most times, home teams take care of referees’ allowances. This to me is an anomaly because it gives room to manipulations and we hope to tackle it head on for the league to gain credibility.

What are the plans you have to improve the league

Part of the plans to improve the league was the recent seminar we organised for the coaches at Remo Stars Football Club facility at Ikenne, Ogun State. Prior to my appointment, I discovered that these coaches need training and retraining to be at their best. Some of them have not attended re- fresher course for many years which has negatively affected their job. You know that football is dynamic and the tech- nique a coach applies this year, might be out of fashion next season and I am happy that all the coaches heaped praises on the league board for their foresight in organising that seminar.

Apart from this, I want to run a league that’s transparent where a team can win away match- es and avoid a situation where teams win home matches at all cost. This has been detrimental to the development of not only the second tier league but all other leagues in the country. I also want to run a credible league that will attract corporate organisations who knowing that they will get the desired millage will like to invest in the league.

I equally want to run a league where even if a home team loses, their fans will be satisfied with the officiating and not invade the pitch or attack match officials which has been a recurring decimal in our match venues. The league board will also take the issue of welfare of coaches and players serious; we shall be having regular interactions with the club owners to ensure that the issue of coaches and players welfare is not toiled with because when they are paid regularly, they will put in their best.

For the kick-off slated for Lafia, tell Nigerians what to expect Nigerians should expect

the best of quality football and good officiating as the league kicks off this weekend in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Capital. Nigerians are also assured that it’ll no longer be business as usual. There will also be adequate security at all match venues and any team or referee who tries to bend the rules will be adequately sanctioned. I believe that there is nothing wrong with national team coaches discovering quality players in the NNL and that’s what we want to see.

Football is about your skills and it could be in a young lad or someone in a remote place. I am certain that the NNL has quality players good enough to be in the Super Eagles. So, generally, Nigerians are going to see something different from what they’ve been seeing at the lower league.

What are the plans for the teams generally

There will be no room for favoritism under the present board of the NNL and that was why I told their coaches to prepare adequately for the league. We also have robust plan for the clubs but this will be unfolded as the league progresses. One thing I want to assure them is that we shall be transparent in our dealings with all the clubs because we want to move away from the past.