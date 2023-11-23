George Akume Foundation Presents Scholarship To Benue Students/Pupils

A Non-Governmental Organization christened George Akume Foundation (GAF) yesterday presented scholarships and educational materials to 30 students and pupils in different schools in Benue State to alleviate the hardship their parents are facing in the payment of school fees.

The beneficiaries which were drawn from Padopads Harmony Secondary School, Community Secondary School, Government Model Secondary School and Grace Child Academy all in Makurdi, the state capital also cut across different ethnic groups.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinator of the programme, Mr Nyagba Cosmos Tyover, said the objective of the scheme is to provide educational and health care services to students and pupils as well as skills acquisition, agricultural inputs, youth orientation and food to the poor, less privileged and vulnerable people including refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) among others.

Mr. Tyover said the organisation came on board in recognition of the monumental milestones of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume in human development within and beyond the shores of the state.

“Senator Akume contributed a lot to the development of the state in various sectors particularly in poverty alleviation and human development. He was appointed Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs by former President Mohammadu Buhari where he touched many lives in Benue State and Nigeria at large.

Furthermore, George Akume, due to his tireless efforts to transform the nation by maintaining peace and unity, was found worthy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to serve Nigeria as Secretary to the Government of the Federation”.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“It is from the backdrop of these that the group of patriot Nigerians across the length and breadth of Nigeria came together to establish George Akume Foundation”.

A resource person, Mr Awhile Raymond Mvendaga, who sensitized the students on cultism and its consequences, warned them against indulging in it and other vices such as drug abuse and drunkenness among others, urging them to be conscious of people they keep as friends, stressing that there is no gain in it.

Another resource person, Mr Ikyumior McZion, who doubles as the GAF Coordinator in the state, taught both the students and pupils the dangers of drug abuse which he said has a negative effect on human beings and advised them to avoid indulging in the habit as it would cause harm to their health and make them worthless people in the society.

Some of the benefitting students and pupils including Miss Precious Tyowua of Grace Child Academy and Miss Usange Sandra from Padopads Harmony Secondary School, all commended GAF for the gesture which they said came to them as a surprise and urged the organisers to extend the humanitarian assistance to others persons in need.