George Akume Foundation Boosts 300 Students

Three hundred students from selected schools in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State at the weekend benefitted from scholarships and other educational materials facilitated by the George Akume Foundation (GAF).

Addressing the beneficiaries in Adikpo, Convener Cosmos Nyagba explained that the gesture was to assist the vulnerable.

He said the Foundation’s aim is to alleviate poverty and reduce unemployment among youths through employment programmes with a special focus on education, skills acquisition, healthcare delivery and provision of agricultural inputs.

The North Central Coordinator Austin Tyoyila said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG) George Akume is also determined to reduce the number of out-ofschool children in Nigeria.

A resource person Ukeyima Desmond, who sensitized students and learners on drug abuse, cultism and other social vices, implored them to stay clear of bad company that will hinder their academic pursuit.

