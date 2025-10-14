Geometric Power Marks 45 Days Of Uninterrupted Electricity In Aba

Aba Power Electricity Ltd has provided uninterrupted electricity to residents and businesses in the Aba Ring-fenced Area of Abia State for the past 45 days, the company confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

The firm supplies power to nine of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) that make up the Aba Ring-fence. The Southeast zone of the Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria (ECAN) also corroborated the development in a statement signed by ECAN Chairman, Engr. Joe Ubani, and Secretary, Comrade Chris Okpara.

The uninterrupted supply was attributed to a steady natural gas supply to the 188-megawatt Geometric Power Plant in the Osisioma Industrial Layout of Aba.

“As Geometric Power Ltd marks another 45 days of uninterrupted electricity, we commend Aba Power for delivering the entire electricity generated to our people and industries faithfully,” the statement read.

Gas supply is provided by Heirs Energies, an indigenous oil and gas firm working with NNPCL, through a 27-kilometre pipeline built by Geometric Power at a cost of $50 million. ECAN noted that the facilities had suffered technical depreciation under Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) but are now being efficiently managed by Heirs Energies and NNPCL.

The association hailed the development as a model for Nigeria, urging authorities to replicate Geometric Power’s success nationwide for uninterrupted, affordable electricity. ECAN also praised Minister of Power, Chief Adebaya Adelabu, for taking steps toward improving national power delivery.