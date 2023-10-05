Geometric Committed To Delivering Steady, Reliable Electricity To Aba – Nnaji

…says all problematic areas almost tackled

Professor Barth Nnaji, the Chairman of Geometric Power Group, owners of Geometric Power Limited and Aba Power Limited, companies responsible for the generation and distribution of electricity in Aba, Abia State has said that the company remains committed to delivering steady and reliable power to electricity consumers in the city.

Nnaji said this while answering questions from journalists in Aba who approached him with some concerns expressed by business owners and residents of Aba, as it concerns electricity, especially the rolling out of Geometric Turbines that will lead to steady power supply.

Nnaji who was once a Minister for Power in Nigeria said that Geometric could have been generating electricity as far back as 2013 as the power plant and gas pipeline were ready to go, but the move was halted because of the legal tussle between it and the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) that lasted for nine years and after that period.

He said that at the time they took over the Aba Aba Ring Fence after nine years of court cases, it was extremely difficult to start making use of already put-in-place facilities, coupled with the dilapidated infrastructure they inherited.

He said, “We had to take out the engines of turbines that were bought brand-new, we had to take them to Houston in the United States for refurbishment of brand-new equipment and recertification on them which cost us more than eight million dollars.”

Nnaji also explained that the much talked about takeover of the Aba Ring Fence in February 2022 was merely on paper because EEDC continued to bill and collect revenue until they were literally forced to leave by September 2022.

According to him, “Before they left, the electricity infrastructure was totally dilapidated, there was no investment in the electricity sector of the period because we were in court and they are aware that one day they will leave Aba.

“So, what we saw when we came in was a completely dilapidated infrastructure. So we had to put those things in order. There was absolutely no metering in Aba prior to our taking over officially.

“Less than five per cent of the city was metered. As I speak to you now, it’ll cost us about $30 billion. In other places, they were been supported by the government and they were taking loans from CBN to do metering.

“Meter is an agreement between supplier and consumer of electricity because it eliminates estimated billing. We set out here not to have estimated billing, but a whole lot was wrong. We had to demobilize our contractors and remobilize them and it cost a whole lot of money.”

He explained that the project his company has in Aba is not just building a power plant, stressing that everything they are doing is about four major projects in one which will help them have a is a free-standing utility company so that electricity in Aba will be reliable, constant and trusted.

He explained that part of the four projects include; the Generation part of the business is the Geometric Power Aba Limited and the Distribution part of the business is the Aba Power Limited.

“Each one is a project itself because you had to first of all complete the Power Plant, which we’ve done but needed to go through a whole lot of refurbishment because of the years it took us to settle issues in court.

“The pipeline that was meant to supply gas to us, we had to go back to clean it up again because it’s necessary to avoid any problem when we start using it. Places that were roasted over a period of ten years needed to be fixed.

“We also needed to put the metering infrastructure in place. All the substations that were largely done also were refurbished which is very necessary. All the projects we set out within a short period to achieve so that we can have reliable electricity.”

Nnaji however expressed concern that the company which is barely a year old in the business has not enjoyed the protection it deserves from the regulatory agencies, especially in the area of interim purchase of electricity which it engaged in pending the soon kick-off in the usage of its turbines.

He said that this lack of protection from the regulatory agencies has seen the company selling power to consumers at a loss, a situation he said is very unfavourable and a huge threat to the vision and mission of the company.

“While all these were going on, Aba Power, our Distribution Company needed to be supplying electricity to customers and for that reason, we had to be buying electricity from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

“We had an agreement with them.to supply Aba Electricity in the interim until we complete all the infrastructure and begin to take gas. We signed this agreement at the tariff of twenty-one naira per kilowatt-hour (N21 kWh).

“Since that time to now which is now a year, they have increased the tarrif from N21 to 28, 34, 39, 44, 59, and now N61 per kW h. This is a tripling of the tariff in just one year.

“You would expect that the regulatory Commission will be following such a thing, but as we speak now the regulator is yet to approve the tariffs that will go with all these increases.”

Nnaji said that the business environment became more hostile for Geometric because

in the electricity supply industry, the amount of power you supply determines what band a particular feeder will be on or how to bill your customer.

“The band ranges from A-E. Each of these bands is determined by how much Electricity you supply there. If you supply up to 20 hours per day, then the customer is in band-A while anything like two hours is band-E.

“Now, the problem is that NDPHC decided that all the money must be paid at N61 per KW.h and if we fail to pay at that rate, they’ll cut down on supply to Aba.

“So, as we speak, they’ve cut down a giant city like Aba to 25 megawatts. Now, the 25 megawatts can’t go around all the bands which is why people are complaining today. We’ve pleaded for them to increase to at least 45 megawatts but they refused.

“What this does is that the band you’ll collect will be capped. What it means is that you can’t even collect money at the N61 they’re selling or even N50, rather you now collect less than N40 which is what we’re going through.

“We’re collecting revenue below what we buy and this is a major bad business. We must buy N61, but we can’t sell close to it yet the people we’re supplying to aren’t getting enough and they’re not happy.”

Nnaji said that he is aware that Aba customers are not happy and that he never expected them to be happy with the situation, but he said that one clear thing is that it is not as if the company does not want to give light, but because of this situation they found themselves.

“The regulatory Commission said that any consumer without a meter must be capped, therefore, it’s a fraction of what you are supposed to charge the consumer that you now charge which is further depreciation.

“So, it’s not even the fact whether you supply electricity, it’s the fact that you’re supplying that light without a meter. It is supposed to be a way to encourage distribution companies to meter.

“The idea is good, except for a company that is barely one year old, for them to be imposed with such is terrible. Because all the other companies since they took over in 2013 didn’t have such an issue.

“That’s the situation we’re into. When people say certain things about some issues here, I always ask who will invest 800 million dollars and will not want to generate one kobo. It is the solving of the whole problems created since 2013 that’s delaying our mission in Aba.”

He however said that good news is on the way as all the bottlenecks preventing the company from generating its own power through its gas pipeline that came from Owaza to its office in Osisioma are being tackled adequately.

“We’re working on it and all the key players are working hard to ensure that the Power Plant gets what it needs to go became everything is ready. That promise of reliable electricity in Aba will be realized. Our mission is reliable electricity and it will be realized soon.,” he said.