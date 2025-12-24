Geofluids Unveils Turnaround Strategy To Boost Hydrocarbon Market

Geofluids Plc yesterday said it had unveiled a policy framework primmed for high growth prospects as it successfully implements a wholistic growth strategy that would redefine its business operation.

It also added that the move was aimed at driving up value for its current and prospective investors. It added that the plan has three lane paths of a strengthened board, business line expansion, and rejigging of its operational structure; all aimed achieving a better value for investors and all stakeholders.

As the company looks forward to list is shares on multiple exchanges both local and offshore, the current move by the company to reenvision and redefine its goals with needle-point implementation of its growth strategies is most timely.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Geofluids Plc, Jacob Esan, the shares of the company are currently listed and actively traded on NASD board. He added that the plan is to list the company on the NGX and on other offshore international stock exchanges.

According to a report of a market analyst, the stock which trades around N5.50 on the OTC market has the potential for upside in hidden-market value opportunities if Geo-Fluids succeeds in its new business direction and chooses to become a fully listed company on an alternative non-OTC market.

The report further noted that even if the company chooses to remain on an OTC trading platform, there possible huge opportunities for investors to benefit from additional market value.

A review of the stock’s price performance in the course of the year shows that on the overall, excluding the outlier, Geo-Fluids’ price ranged from N1.62 to N5.00, characterised by high volatility, episodic liquidity, and event-driven swings typical of Nigerian small-cap energy stocks.

Geofluids is one of the players in the oil and gas sector. It was originally set up to supply drilling mud, barite, bentonite, and calcium carbonate. It also handled jobs on engineering, marketing, and project management services in the oil and gas industry, where it quickly built a strong reputation, attracting elite clients.