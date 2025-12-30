Geo-Fluids Repositions, Expands To Bitumen Mining, Appoints 3 Ex-Ministers As Directors

The Geo-Fluids Group Plc , an indigenous mud engineering and drilling fluids service provider, has transitioned into a broader hydrocarbon and energy investment platform.

Its new activities include hydrocarbon exploration and production, bitumen mining and related mineral extraction, gas related activities and associated energy byproducts.

C h a i r m a n / C E O , Kabiyesi Jacob Esan, disclosed this at an annual general meeting of the company in Abuja on Monday while presenting the 2013-2024 audited statement of affairs.

The AGM also approved the change of the company name from GeoFluids Plc to The GeoFluids Group Plc. Kabiyesi Esan said: “When I assumed leadership of this company on 1st September 2018, Geo-Fluids Plc was going through a prolonged and challenging period of receivership. I am happy to report the receivership was successfully vacated in 2023.”