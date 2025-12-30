New Telegraph

December 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Geo-Fluids Repositions, Expands…

Geo-Fluids Repositions, Expands To Bitumen Mining, Appoints 3 Ex-Ministers As Directors

The Geo-Fluids Group Plc , an indigenous mud engineering and drilling fluids service provider, has transitioned into a broader hydrocarbon and energy investment platform.

Its new activities include hydrocarbon exploration and production, bitumen mining and related mineral extraction, gas related activities and associated energy byproducts.

C h a i r m a n / C E O , Kabiyesi Jacob Esan, disclosed this at an annual general meeting of the company in Abuja on Monday while presenting the 2013-2024 audited statement of affairs.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The AGM also approved the change of the company name from GeoFluids Plc to The GeoFluids Group Plc. Kabiyesi Esan said: “When I assumed leadership of this company on 1st September 2018, Geo-Fluids Plc was going through a prolonged and challenging period of receivership. I am happy to report the receivership was successfully vacated in 2023.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Portguese Envoy, Uzodimma, Yilwatda, Others Grace Carnival Calabar
Read Next

Security: Lagos LG Donates Patrol Vehicles To Police