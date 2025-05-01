Genuine Opposition’ll Defeat APC In 2027 –Adebayo

Share

Prince Adewole Adebayo was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election. In this interview, he speaks on SDP becoming the beautiful bride of Nigeria’s politics and plans for the opposition coalition, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU writes

In your recent social media post, you said the Nigerian people will shock the establishment and the powers that be. Can you tell us more about what you meant by that?

Well, what we see is that every government, including this one that is there, there’s always this fear of incumbency. People always say, it cannot be done. Of course, until 2015 when the APC came and it was done, keep saying, Oh, it cannot be done. So that’s one part of it.

And the other part is that, why it may look difficult, is that there is a crop of politicians who find themselves in a position by accident. When they set out in politics, they are part of the establishment.

But the establishment is getting tinier and tinier because of the greed of the establishment. They are not baking a larger cake for the country. They are only fighting at the table, and the pieces of cake that they get are getting smaller in size, and their greed is increasing. So, some don’t even get anything at all.

So once those people have been excluded from the stolen buffet, they now come and become opposition, then when people see them, they say, what do you have because the paradigm that they see them using is a paradigm of the establishment.

But what is clear as day in Nigeria is that any opposition that is genuine enough and people see credibility in that opposition, that opposition will defeat the incumbent any day. In 2015, the marauders of Nigerian politics realised that nobody would listen to them.

So they went and fetched Buhari, who had captured the imagination of the poor masses of the last swath of northern Nigeria. And they now added yeast to that and baked a very large cake, talking about change and all of that.

So people bought into that. Now in 2027, the pathway for opposition is to first define what is opposition, the fact that you’re falling off the wagon, or you have been disfavored by the establishment? Doesn’t make you opposition, it makes you unemployed. That doesn’t make you opposition. Now, if you are coming to the opposition, it doesn’t also disqualify you from being opposition.

If you are coming to the opposition, you have to now enter the opposition paradigm. Realise that if your aim in politics is exactly similar or identical to the yearnings and suffering of the masses, then you are in opposition. The critical contradiction in opposition politics in Nigeria is that we now have many people whose opposition consists of changing only the incumbent without changing the system.

They want to change the party in power without changing politics, whereas the party in power is not the cause of the problem in Nigeria. The party in power is a product of the problem because it is only bad politics. Pop and play, only bad politics can produce a President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Nigerians. He’s a product of bad politics.

SDP is becoming a crowded political house with a lot of politicians eyeing the party as a vehicle for their 2027 ambition. Is that a fact?

That’s a fact, and there’s nothing bad in that. The only issue is that ambition has to serve the people. In politics, there’s a freedom of association, and because a political party is a public institution, just like the media, you don’t necessarily agree with what I’m saying, but you have the privilege to give me the right to come and speak.

So that’s how the political party is a platform. So once someone joins your platform, you welcome them to your platform, but you want to make sure to immediately re-educate them regarding what your platform stands for so that they don’t get confused with what they were doing before.

Secondly, you want to make sure that the people of Nigeria can see that what you are do ing for your political party is strictly and mainly for their benefit. That it is not for personal aggrandizement.

Is that what is happening in the SDP?

That is what the leadership of the SDP is working towards because we are dealing with it now if you speak to Shehu Gabam our national chairman, speak to Olu Ogunloye our national secretary, speak to other leaders of the party even when you saw the speeches made and declaration made by our state chairmen you’ll see that down our ladder, down our organogram we are reminding everyone who joins the party that you are welcome.

However, look at our manifesto, look at chapter two of the Constitution, look at the plight of the masses and whatever politics you do must be towards that.

We are being congratulated that many people are joining the party, we don’t have a problem with that, but what we want is for the party to be adopted by the Nigerian people as a platform to correct what is wrong in our politics.

With all these people coming into your party, one wonders where that leaves people like you, and how much are they likely to challenge your presidential candidacy in 2027?

I’m giving another go, and I welcome challenges. I don’t mind being personally challenged for the position. Last time I did it, I wasn’t alone, so I welcome the challenge. What we are more concerned about is that when you join the SDP, you follow the SDP, and you cannot use the SDP to do something contrary to the philosophy of the party.

So if someone comes from anywhere and joins the party and is aiming to challenge me, I don’t have a problem with that, provided that you are challenging me within the prism of what the party believes.

Don’t pollute the party. For example, there’s a vacancy in the Vatican now, so you can just change your mind and say I want to be a Catholic, but I don’t think they’re going to make you the Pope.

So, they will welcome you to the Catholic Church, they are not going to say you were not a Catholic yesterday but if you show up at Peter’s Basilica and you say please can I be the Pope, they might say oh why don’t you go and get baptism first and start from your journey from there.

So that is basically what we’re trying to do in the SDP. Every Nigerian is welcome, and when we say every Nigerian, we mean every Nigerian, whatever your political belief is.

However, when you come to the party, you do the orientation, whatever ambition you have, what is important is that when you meet us, you realise that we who are at the party are not driven by ambition. If you are driven by ambition, we will have a part of you where you are coming from. We are driven by the need to change politics.

I can tell you there is no single politician who can save the country if the system is not changed, and the way the system is designed now is to have a president whose inauguration chair is put on Mount Kilimanjaro, so his head will be in the clouds. Once you get there, you cannot perform anymore.

So we want to bring that presidential chair from Mount Kilimanjaro to the basic ground so that the president of Nigeria will be a servant of the people, and that’s what the SDP offers. So, whoever is coming and those who have come, they will give a testimony if you interview them.

They have had a very different experience, which is difficult for them because it’s a party with order, it’s a party with discipline and respect. It doesn’t matter what you have achieved in your private life, political life, what the party is interested in is what you are bringing and what you standing is.

There’s a lot of talk at the moment on a possible merger or coalition of opposition parties. What are the spoilers that you see in those moves towards the opposition coming together in that way, and do you see the SDP considering being part of that coalition and that possible merger?

The problem before us is that the Nigerian people are alienated from their politics, and consequently, they are alienated from their governance. Now, coupled with that there is a chronic arrogance, there’s chronic arrogance on the part of the politicians. They always believe that the coalition is about them, but the coalition should be with the people of Nigeria.

Where the SDP has queries for these politicians is that you are all ganging and sitting down in your living rooms and painting images of empires for yourselves. You don’t understand that even the APC, which claims to be an incumbent, only had dodgy votes around 8.7 million.

So the majority of the electorate did not come out in 2023, and they have less reason to come out now unless we redefine the politics for them. All they see are ambitious people brandishing their curriculum vitae and doing other things, and showing that they have clouds and all of that, but what people want to see is a shift in understanding of what is wrong with our governance.

So these alliances, we interact with them, the coalition we interact with them, and they talk to you. You even know what they mean more than I do because they talk to you in the media, and what did they talk to you about? They talk to you about how they labour in the other place, but they were not recognised.

Somebody came to see me a few days ago, join our party, highly profiled person and he spoke for me for about one hour about lamentable experience with Tinubu, how he was not treated, what he contributed to the campaign and when he finished I said, your Excellency with due respect sir, you haven’t told me how the people are suffering.

You’re only telling me about how you were not treated well. I don’t think that you should continue this line of talk because in SDP we can organise a pity party for you in your house, but in our platform we don’t have time for this because the labour that you do in conspiracy against the people, we don’t count that as good work.

So he’s just telling me that you joined an armed robbery gang and you were not giving your share. That’s not my responsibility. So what you need is a repentance. What you need, what we need to tell the people of Nigeria, and they do easily, is let them see that this coalition is about them.

If the Nigerian people see that all this going around coalition alliance, if it’s about them, if it’s about those who are being mauled by terrorists, those who are being killed in the thousands, those who are hungry, those who are, do you know that in this Abuja, if you go to Sauka, you will see Nigerian citizens who are displaced persons and they are living like Second World War.

So what I’m letting you know is that we need to let people know. So that’s the only thing SDP is telling them. We are not against coming together. But we are saying it must be about the people. What we see so far.

What’s your position on the absence of the president from Nigeria at the moment, in the midst of what many see as a security crisis?

It is a confirmation of continuing irresponsibility. I’ve said it many times. The president has three offices. He has three missions in that office.

He’s the president, chief executive, he’s the head of state, father of the whole country, and he’s also the commander in chief of the armed forces.

These two functions, head of state, which you weep with those who are weeping, you rejoice with those who are rejoicing, you assure people, you cannot do that holed up in a hotel in Paris or some person’s private house or private yacht in Paris.

The commander-inchief function, you cannot perform it on foreign soil unless you want to go into exile, which we don’t pray for.

So it’s irresponsible. I am not one of those, and I don’t believe, and SDP we don’t believe also, that when there’s insecurity in the land, when there is an attack or terrorist action or banditry, we do not politicize it because we do not want to encourage bandits and criminals to think that they can influence our politics by committing act of terrorism.

However, we must see that the president, even if he has personal problems that he’s gone there to deal with, has two options. One, to return home immediately to attend to the situation and grieve with the people, or to issue an instrument to the vice-president to say, you act for me as acting president while I’m away.

What he’s doing is a continuation of the Cavalier way. The president hasn’t understood the oath of office that he took. He’s started violating it right from Eagle Square. He continues to do that now. He’s not the first one to do it, but he’s the one who is doing it right now, and we need to put a stop to that.

You entered the race to be president of Nigeria in 2023, but you lost. So, you’ve raised awareness, but you haven’t achieved a great deal else, have you?

Well, awareness is more important because people have to acknowledge that something’s wrong with the politics. After all, if you listen to politicians, they will tell you, Oh, the president who is there now is the problem, anybody but Jonathan.

Oh, Buhari is the problem. He’s clueless, whatever. Then, Tinubu is the problem, but I can tell you, my mission is to make sure that Tinubu is the last of the bad presidents.

How do you ensure that? You will change the politics. You will make one Nigerian believe in the politics of their country, reasonable people who will not touch politics with a long pole. When politics is done properly, ethically, and legitimately, it will come into it.

More talent will come into it, and people will not emphasise the politics of money. So, once we change that system, it doesn’t matter if Tinubu can resign tomorrow, you can conspire and remove him, but you are going to produce a Tinubu 2.0. So, you don’t need that.

What we need is that we must change the politics, and to do that, you must first change your political party, and anyone who looks at the SDP knows that we have changed the party for the better. The message is going to the people. While we are doing awareness and talking, I don’t want Nigerians to sit at home and point fingers at the bad governors and say it’s caused by politicians.

The mandate comes from the people, and once the people raise their bar, politicians, some politicians will respond to it, some will fall by the wayside. But, if you say, under this current system we are running now, you want to bring money to come up, push money on me, and put me there, I’m not going to accept. We must change the politics, and that’s what we are trying to change.

By God’s grace, we will not let Nigerian people down, and we are not going to follow those who have ruined the system before. Anyone is free to join the party, but we are, for the people of Nigeria, we have no other objective, no other mission.

