Gent coach slams Orban for ‘getting lost’ in match

Hein Vanhaezebrouck, the coach of Belgian side Gent is worried about the dip form of his striker Gift Orban after the Super Eagles player ‘got lost’ during the club’s 1-1 draw with RWDM last weekend.

Orban has been the club’s leading striker in the past one year but he is now enduring a bad patch of poor form and it was evident in his performance when he came off the bench in the game.

The Gent coach complained that the Eagles invitee simply disappeared in that game.

“He is the top scorer after all. We created many chances, but not when he came on. That also means something,” Vanhaezebrouck remarked.

“Previously he was always in the right place.

“You also have to be able to create your chances. We barely saw him. You have that as a striker. You have periods when every ball falls well, but not now. Our crosses were not good enough either.”

He added: “The efficiency was not there. We are having a hard time scoring.”

The 21-year-old striker has netted twice in seven appearances in the league so far this season with his last goal being in August versus Sint Truiden.

