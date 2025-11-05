Genocide: US Senator Vows To Hold Nigerian Officials Accountable

Following United States (US) President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), American Senator Ted Cruz on Wednesday said the next step is to hold Nigerian officials accountable.

Senator Cruz is championing the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025, a bill designed to protect Christians and other religious minorities from widespread persecution in Nigeria.

Reacting in a post on his official X handle, Cruz said he has been pushing legislation to designate Nigeria as a CPC and to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials responsible for religious persecution.

He thanked President Trump for the designation and for “fighting to stop the murder of Christians in Nigeria.”

READ ALSO

According to Cruz, the next step is to hold Nigerian officials accountable, promising to publicly identify them in the coming weeks.

His post reads: “I’ve been pushing legislation to designate Nigeria a CPC and to impose sanctions on the Nigerian officials responsible.

“Thank you to President Trump for his leadership in imposing the designation, and more broadly, for fighting to stop the murder of Christians in Nigeria.

“Now we should take the next step and hold Nigerian officials accountable. I intend to be very explicit about who they are in the coming days and weeks.”