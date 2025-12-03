Genocide: US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Violators Of Religious Freedom In Nigeria

…As US Congress Rejects Nigeria’s Position

The United States (US) has announced a new policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that will allow the State Department to restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom and, where appropriate, their immediate family members.

The decisive action is coming in response to the mass killings and violence against Christians by radical Islamic terrorists, Fulani ethnic militias in Nigeria.

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a press statement on Wednesday, said the policy will apply to Nigeria and any other governments or individuals engaged in violations of religious freedom.

The Statement posted on the website of the US State Department is titled: Combating Egregious Anti-Christian Violence in Nigeria and Globally.

President Donald Trump, while redesignating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), made it clear that the “United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries.”

Meanwhile, the US Congress has again disputed the position of the Nigerian government on the alleged Christian genocide as debate on the issue continues in Washington.

During a joint briefing by the House Appropriations and Foreign Affairs Committees—part of a broader investigation ordered by President Donald Trump—lawmakers reviewed new findings on Nigeria’s insecurity.

The committee leaders said the evidence showed clear religious targeting and serious gaps in Nigeria’s security response.

Vicky Hartzler, chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, warned that “religious freedom is under siege,” citing attacks on Christian villages, church burnings, and mass abductions.

She said Christians were targeted “at a 2.2 to 1 rate” compared with Muslims and called for sanctions on complicit officials, tighter conditions on US aid, and a GAO review.

Committee on Foreign Relations analyst Dr Ebenezer Obadare dismissed Nigeria’s claim that extremists attack both Muslims and Christians equally, calling it a “myth.”

He argued that the military was too compromised to dismantle extremist networks without external pressure.

Sean Nelson of ADF International described Nigeria as “the deadliest country in the world for Christians,” urging stronger oversight of US aid and transparency in ransom-related cases.

House Appropriations Vice Chair Mario Díaz-Balart criticised the Biden administration for removing Nigeria from the US list of “countries of particular concern” in 2021, saying it had “deadly consequences.”

Hartzler acknowledged some reforms by the Tinubu administration, including the withdrawal of 100,000 police officers from VIP duties, but said more decisive action is needed.

President Bola Tinubu recently approved Nigeria’s delegation to the new US–Nigeria Joint Working Group, launched to implement commitments from high-level talks in Washington.

The group, comprising ministers and top security officials, is tasked with strengthening counterterrorism operations, improving intelligence sharing, bolstering border security, and enhancing humanitarian and civilian protection coordination in Nigeria.