Genocide: Trump’s Remark On Nigeria Sparks Debate Online

Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react to the remark made by the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, branding the Giant of Africa a “Now disgraced country” in a social media post, as he threatened military intervention if the alleged genocide against Christians is not ended.

Trump’s comment immediately triggered a trend on X, where the hashtag #DisgracedCountry garnered over 20,900 posts as of the time of filing this report, splitting Nigerian public opinion between outrage and self-critique.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump, in a statement on Saturday, demanded that the Nigerian government immediately halt the alleged killings of Christians, warning that the U.S. “May very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists.”

The threat was quickly echoed by U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who signalled the readiness for military action, stirring up international concern.

Nigerian voices responded swiftly, sparking a debate across social media, with citizens turning the focus inward on the country’s governance challenges.

While some Nigerians agreed with the “disgraced country” label, viewing it as an indictment of decades of corruption and poor leadership, others questioned the American President for such a comment.

Here are the comments that have trailed President Trump’s remark about the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria across social media.

Charles tweeting as #ceonigeria_ on X wrote on Sunday, “Now a disgraced country, that’s what you get when hunger becomes identity and poverty becomes culture… that’s what you get when corruption wears agbada and calls itself governance.”

Johnson, identified as #jephandrew1 on X, wrote, “You can’t feed your people. You can’t protect them as a nation. You can’t provide basic amenities. You can only borrow and waste. You can’t manage your resources. You beg for aid. Ain’t you a disgraced country?”

An anonymous user posting as #BuggHive wrote, “A country where literal Boko Haram terrorists get rehabilitated, but civilians are sentenced to death for blasphemy and self-defence. It is, in fact, a disgraced country.”

Adefunke Momodu tweeting as #adefunkemomo said on X, “Those words should sting every single one of us. This is the price of our leaders’ inaction. They turned the Giant of Africa into a nation defined by terror and political games. The slumber party is over. This is the wake-up call. The world is watching.”

Coy Emerald, posting as #CoyEmerald1, tagged Trump, saying, “Your Excellency, with due respect, I hope future remarks reflect the true spirit of Nigeria. Calling my country ‘disgraced’ overlooks the courage, innovation & resilience of millions of Nigerians making global impact and many thriving in the U.S!”

“How Nigeria went from being called ‘The Giant of Africa’ to now being referred to as ‘that now disgraced country’ isn’t so far-fetched. It is one of the consequences of bad leadership, opposition suppression, and election rigging,” #bros_aik wrote.

Some other Nigerians, however, rejected the description as an unacceptable foreign insult on national sovereignty.

Charles tweeting as #lordcharles01 wrote on X, “Trump calling Nigeria that ‘now disgraced country’ is an insult I won’t accept. We can insult ourselves internally, but we won’t allow outsiders to insult us that way. We’re the giant of Africa, please.”

Nigerian socialite and celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, also wrote, “Hearing my country, Nigeria, called a ‘disgraced country, ‘ breaks my heart. I don’t wish or pray for the U.S. to invade Nigeria, but I’m glad they spoke up for Christians. I hope this will make the Nigerian government sit up and finally put an end to the insecurity tearing the country apart.”

An anonymous user, #Harmless12345, wrote, “Donald Trump called Nigeria a DISGRACED COUNTRY! Who’ll pay for this international disgrace and insult?”

“I don’t think there’s any line in that message that hurt me more than this one. Shame hold me,” #UnkleAyo commented.

On Facebook, Petra Akinti Onyegbule wrote, “A leader refers to another sovereign nation as a ‘disgraced country’. Is that how diplomacy now works? It’s alarming to see Nigerians cheering on this madness, forgetting that the fire we stoke today might consume us all tomorrow.”