Genocide: Trump’s Planned Intervention Commendable – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has described the planned intervention of United States President, Donald Trump to protect Nigerian Christians from terrorist attacks as “timely and highly commendable.”

In a statement issued by the party’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Prince Tony Akeni, LP urged that such protection be extended to “liberal and moderate Muslim communities” who, according to the party, “are also targeted and sometimes killed because of their sympathy or support for Christian neighbours.”

The party recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a post on his then Twitter handle (now X) on January 19, 2014, had condemned “the slaughtering of Christian worshippers,” questioning the competence of then-President Goodluck Jonathan to protect Nigerians.

According to LP, verified data showed that between 2009 and 2014, over 11,000 Christians were killed by Boko Haram, while another 6,500 were massacred between 2010 and 2015 by extremists disguised as Fulani herdsmen.

The party, however, alleged that no fewer than 14,122 Nigerians have been killed between 2023 and 2025 under Tinubu’s administration, lamenting that insecurity remains widespread.

LP further recalled how Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari led a delegation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to meet then U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, on January 25, 2015, where they accused the Jonathan administration of failing to curb insecurity.

“It is therefore unpatriotic of Bola Tinubu, now as President, to deny that there are no targeted Christian massacres in Nigeria.

It is the height of shameless selfishness, betrayal of the Nigerian Constitution and treason for either him or any agency speaking for the administration to deny that there are no Christian killings in the country,” the party stated.

The statement accused Islamist extremists of mass killings, land dispossession, and violent displacements across parts of Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt.

The Labour Party commended President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Senator Ted Cruz, U.S. Secretary of War Peter Hegseth, and former Mayor Mike Arnold for their “immense work of research, evaluation, and conviction” in pushing for intervention.

The party also hailed Nigerian Muslim leaders who supported Trump’s initiative, describing their action as a “remarkable display of patriotism and mutual humanity.”

“They have shown that one united Nigeria, irrespective of religion and political differences, is truly possible if we have good leaders in place,” LP added.