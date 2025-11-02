Genocide: Trump Threatens Military Action In Nigeria

Amid the uproar on the Christian genocide, the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Saturday said he has asked the Defense Department to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria if the Nigerian government “Continues to allow the killing of Christians”.

President Trump made this announcement in a statement issued on his Truth Social after designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged Christian genocide.

In the statement, Trump warned that the US government would immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria.

READ ALSO

Trump also said the US may very well go “into that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, “guns-a-blazing,” to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! > WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”