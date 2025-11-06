Genocide: Trump Insists Christian Facing Mass Killing In Nigeria

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has once again insisted that Christians in Nigeria are subjected to mass killings, warning that the alleged attacks amount to a threat to Christianity in the country.

President Trump, who spoke in a video uploaded by the White House official X handle on Wednesday, November 5, said thousands of Christians were being killed, blaming radical Islamists for the “Mass slaughter.”

Trump announced that he was classifying Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” adding that the designation was based on a legal standard.

The US President also noted that the statistics were horrific and demanded immediate congressional response, adding that the US cannot stand by while such incidents take place, saying, “Killing of Christians will not be allowed.”

He said, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands and thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.

“I am hereby making Nigeria a country of particular concern. That’s a legal definition. When the Christians or any such group is slaughtered, as is happening in Nigeria, 3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide.

“What horrible numbers. Something has to be done. I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and to report back to me. And I mean like immediately.

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries.

“We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world. This is not going to happen. The killing of Christians is not going to happen,” he stated.