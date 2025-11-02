Amid the Christian genocide allegation, the Special Adviser to the President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said his principal is expected to meet with the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, soon to address recent claims.

Bwala, who spoke on Sunday, November 2, made this disclosure while reacting to President Trump’s remarks accusing the Nigerian government of failing to act against attacks on Christians.

According to Bwala, both leaders share a common interest in countering terrorism and insurgency, adding that the United States under Trump had previously supported Nigeria through the sale of military equipment.

He explained that differences in perception regarding whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or people of all faiths would be discussed during the meeting, which could be held either at the State House in Abuja or the White House in Washington.

“President Trump has assisted Nigeria a lot by authorising the sale of arms to Nigeria, and President Tinubu has adequately utilised the opportunity in the fight against terrorism, for which we have massive results to show,” Bwala said.

Meanwhile, a member of the US House of Representatives, Riley Moore, has warned Nigeria to act decisively to stop attacks on Christians, saying Washington would no longer overlook such incidents.

“President Trump has provided forewarning. If you do not correct the current state of inaction to stop the killing of our brothers and sisters in Christ, the days of the US looking the other way are over,” Moore said in a post on X.

“I urge you to cooperate with us in preventing this atrocity that worsens every day. We want your people to live in peace — all of them, especially Christians.”

On Saturday, Trump said he had directed the Pentagon to prepare plans for possible military intervention in Nigeria, accusing the West African nation of failing to stop attacks on Christians.

In a social media post, Trump warned that Washington could halt aid to Nigeria and “go in guns-a-blazing” if the government “continues to allow the killing of Christians.”

He added that he had instructed the “Department of War to prepare for possible action,” saying any strike would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

The remarks followed his announcement a day earlier, declaring Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged persecution of Christians — a move that drew immediate criticism from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu, in a statement on social media, said Trump’s characterisation of Nigeria as a religiously intolerant country “does not reflect the national reality.”