Genocide: Tinubu Rallies Foreign Allies Amid Trump Threats

Amid the threats from the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, following the allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has said his government is currently engaging with the world diplomatically.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump threatened military action against terror groups in Nigeria over the alleged mass killing of Christians.

Speaking at the Federal Executive Council meeting shortly after swearing in two new ministers, Dr Bernard Doro and Dr Kingsley Udeh (SAN), President Tinubu urged Nigerians not to succumb to despair, promising that the government will defeat every form of terrorism and secure every part of the country.

“We assure all of you that we will defeat terrorism in this country,” Tinubu said at Thursday’s meeting held at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, the first since July.

“The task ahead is immense, but it is our resolve to move forward with unity and purpose, guided by the Renewed Hope Agenda to build a prosperous, inclusive and resilient Nigeria,” he further stated.

Tinubu’s remarks come just days after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military action against terror groups in Nigeria over the alleged mass killing of Christians.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform on Friday, announced that he was labelling Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern.”

Hours later, he said he had instructed congressional Republicans to “immediately look into this matter” and report back to him.

On Saturday, Trump said he had ordered the U.S. Department of War to “prepare for possible action” in Nigeria over the country’s alleged killing of Christians.

Speaking on Thursday, Tinubu called Ministers and other officials to ensure consistency in communication and avoid discordant messaging.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who addressed State House correspondents after the Council meeting, said the Federal Government was calm and would not panic over Trump’s threats.

Idris said the government had opened formal diplomatic channels with the U.S. to address the matter.

He also clarified that Nigeria is responding responsibly and strategically, in line with its constitutional obligation to protect all citizens regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“But there is no panic mode here. We are responding responsibly, steadily, and in the interest of our country, also taking into account the concerns both from within and outside this country of what the situation in this,” Idris told journalists at the Aso Rock Villa.

Responding to whether the U.S. position is affecting governance at home, the Information Minister said discussions have commenced with American officials through appropriate diplomatic channels.

He insisted that Nigeria prefers a diplomatic resolution rather than escalating rhetoric.

“Have we had any discussions with the U.S.? Yes. Channels have been opened. We prefer that this situation be solved diplomatically,” he said.

“Let me say that the government of Nigeria is really very stable. The President is calm. Like we have said, he’s calm. The Federal Executive Council members are indeed very calm. That is not to discountenance the issue. We are not saying that,” he noted.

Idris insisted the Tinubu administration is not indifferent to the challenges.

“Are there security issues in the country? Yes. Are lives being lost? Yes. But is the government responding? Absolutely,” he said, adding, “We are confronting these problems with responsibility and balance.”

The Minister reiterated that Nigeria remains a pluralistic society where freedom of religion is constitutionally protected.

“But let me say for the umpteenth time, Nigeria is a country that has tolerance for religion. So whatever you practice, whatever is your faith, our Constitution guarantees that you are free to practice that.

“The Nigerian government will continue to impress on the security agencies to maintain law and order wherever they are. We’re also going to do more so that whatever concerns there are, the government of Nigeria will take care of those concerns,” he said.