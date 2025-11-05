Genocide: Senate To Discuss Trump’s Invasion Threat On Nigeria

On Tuesday, the President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the Red Chamber will firmly address US President Donald Trump’s threat in collaboration with the executive arm of government, given its significant implications on Nigeria’s foreign policy and diplomatic relations.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump had last weekend threatened to take military action against Nigeria, following allegations of genocide against Christians in the country.

He said: “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria.

“And may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

Speaking on the development at a meeting with the executive, Senator Akpabio said, “We have not discussed the issue of President Trump yet in chambers.

“We shall do so in combination with the executive because we believe it is a matter of foreign policy and diplomatic relations.

“I have refrained from taking any motion on that yet until we know the direction of government and what government intends to do.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, the Federal Government reiterated its earlier position that there is no genocide against Christians in Nigeria, warning that religious extremists who are behind the narrative are out to divide the nation.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said this after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He noted that President Tinubu has remained calm amid threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and is actively working to ensure the international community understands Nigeria’s efforts.

Idris highlighted steps taken to enhance security, including the recent appointment of new service chiefs, which were part of the government’s strategy to tackle insecurity.