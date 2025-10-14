Genocide: Senate Sets Up 12-Man Committee

Following growing international concerns over alleged state-backed persecution of Christians in Nigeria, the Senate on Tuesday constituted a 12-member ad-hoc committee to advise the legislature on how to respond to the claim.

New Telegraph reports that the decision was reached during a closed-door session, where lawmakers deliberated on recent claims by the United States (US) Government suggesting possible acts of genocide targeting Christians in some parts of the country.

The Senate’s move follows increasing diplomatic scrutiny and the potential implications of such allegations on Nigeria’s international reputation and interfaith relations.

The committee has been tasked with developing a comprehensive position paper for presentation to both the Executive and the Senate.

The team is expected to come up with a document that would shape Nigeria’s legislative stance on the matter and guide its engagement in ongoing international discussions.

Members of the committee include: Victor Umeh, Yemi Adaramodu, Aniekan Bassey, Niyi Adegbonmire, Abdul Ningi, Titus Zam, Tony Nwoye, Tahir Munguno, and Asuquo Ekpenyong.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who made the declaration, noted that the position paper must be backed with verifiable facts and statistics.