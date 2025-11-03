Genocide: Presidency Debunks Tinubu’s Planned Visit To US

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, on Monday dismissed a report claiming that President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit the United States (US) on Tuesday for a meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance.

The clarification came after reports claimed that President Tinubu was set to travel to Washington for “Top-level diplomatic engagements” amid heightened global attention on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria and a recent statement by Trump threatening possible military action.

Dismissing the reports as false and misleading, Ajayi said it had fuelled unnecessary speculation and “Uninformed commentaries, ” adding that if Tinubu were to visit the White House, he would be meeting with President Donald Trump, not the Vice President.

READ ALSO

He wrote, “There’s a Sahara Reporters story that President Tinubu is going to the U.S. on Tuesday to see U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance. That story is not true.

“I can see that the fake news by Sahara has become the basis for some uninformed commentaries since yesterday. If President Tinubu is going to the White House, he won’t be going to see a Vice President.”

New Telegraph recalls that Trump, in a post on his Truth account on Saturday, warned that the United States might “go in guns blazing” if the Nigerian government failed to stop the alleged killing of Christians.