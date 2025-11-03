Genocide: NSA, Security Chiefs To Brief Media

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the nation’s security chiefs will on Monday brief the media on the alleged genocide in Nigeria in response to the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s recent remarks.

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced the development at the monthly National Joint Security (NSA), Press Briefing held on Monday in Abuja.

READ ALSO

According to him, the briefing will “provide adequate response to the allegations of genocide and update the media on the ongoing activities of the government to contain insecurity and other vices.”

New Telegraph recalls that Trump’s post on his Truth Social platform last Saturday, where he accused the Nigerian government of allowing the killing of Christians and threatened to send U.S. troops to intervene.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’” Trump had said.