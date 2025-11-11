Following the threat by the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, to consider deploying American forces to Nigeria over the alleged killings of Christians, the Nigerian military has intensified land and air operations in parts of the North

New Telegraph recalls that Trump had said he had directed the US Department of War to prepare for “Possible action” if the alleged persecution continued.

The American President also warned that the US could suspend all aid to Nigeria if the President Tinubu administration failed to act.

He wrote, “If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now-disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians.”

Meanwhile, rival terrorist factions have engaged in violent clashes in the northern region.

More than 50 fighters were reportedly killed in a confrontation between Boko Haram (Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunna lid-Da‘wa wa’l-Jihād) and the Islamic State of West Africa Province over territorial control in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

The clash occurred on Sunday evening in Toumbun Gini, an island community, after ISWAP launched an offensive to reclaim the area recently seized by Boko Haram.

A video obtained by our correspondent showed bloodied bodies floating in a canoe, with fighters chanting “Allahu Akbar,” suggesting that Boko Haram repelled the ISWAP attackers.

Local sources said ISWAP deployed about 10 high-powered watercraft to launch the attack, but were ambushed by Boko Haram operatives who had prior intelligence of the operation.

“ISWAP boats landed, but what was meant to be a surprise attack turned into a deadly trap. The first shots were decisive. JAS fighters overpowered them within minutes. ISWAP was routed,” a source said.

Over 50 ISWAP fighters were reportedly killed, and seven of their boats were seized. Three boats escaped with casualties. It remains unclear whether ISWAP will launch a counter-attack.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Uba Sani, were unsuccessful as calls and messages were unanswered.

The clash happened hours after troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion, Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, foiled a Boko Haram ambush on civilians in Dutse Kura, rescuing 86 victims and arresting 29 suspected logistics suppliers.

In a statement on Sunday, Lt. Col. Sani said the terrorists attempted to abduct civilians and seize vehicles along the Buratai–Kamuya Road before troops intervened. The terrorists were pursued to Mangari, where troops discovered 11 makeshift structures used as a camp.

Recovered items included an AK-47 rifle, five magazines with 73 rounds, four PKT ammunition belts, five vehicles, five motorcycles, eight bicycles, and two tricycles. The camp was destroyed.

In a separate operation at Mangada, troops arrested 29 suspected logistics suppliers heading to Chilaria with two pickup vans and a tricycle loaded with about 1,000 litres of petrol, engine oil, gun-truck tyres, medical supplies, and food items. No troop casualties were recorded.

In a related development, the Nigerian Air Force conducted precision airstrikes on terrorist and bandit hideouts in Kwara, Borno, Katsina, and other northern states.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the strikes destroyed hideouts, logistics hubs, weapons storage locations, and neutralised several terrorists.

He said airstrikes in Borno targeted ISWAP elements in the Northern Tumbuns. Air assets, guided by real-time intelligence, struck locations around Shuwaram and Mallam Fatori, where terrorists were seen mobilising on motorcycles and boats along the Lake Chad Basin.

The statement partly read, “The Nigerian Air Force intensified its counterterrorism and counter-banditry operations nationwide with a series of precision airstrikes that neutralised ISWAP terrorists in Mallam Fatori and Shuwaram, Borno State, and destroyed bandit enclaves in Garin Dandi and Chigogo, Kwara State, as well as Zango Hill in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“In Borno State, NAF air interdiction missions dealt a heavy blow to ISWAP terrorists entrenched in the Northern Tumbuns. Guided by real-time Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance feeds, air assets conducted precision strikes southeast of Shuwaram before shifting to Mallam Fatori, where ISWAP elements were observed mobilising with motorcycles and boats along the Lake Chad Basin.

“The strikes destroyed insurgent hideouts, logistics hubs, and weapons storage facilities, eliminating several terrorists and crippling their mobility capabilities. Post-strike assessments confirmed multiple neutralisations and a significant degradation of ISWAP’s operational networks in the area.”

Simultaneously, NAF aircraft struck bandit camps in Garin Dandi and Chigogo in Kwara State and also carried out armed reconnaissance across Zamfara, Kebbi, and Kaduna States.

Ejodame added that air assets struck Zango Hill in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, targeting a terrorist kingpin and his fighters.

“In a related operation, air assets under Operation FANSAN YAMMA struck Zango Hill in Kankara LGA, Katsina State, the hideout of a terrorist kingpin and his fighters. Guided by actionable intelligence and ISR surveillance, multiple attack passes were executed, destroying key logistics hubs and neutralising several of the terrorists in one of the most decisive strikes in the region.