Genocide: Nigeria Will Emerge Stronger Amid Trump Threats, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence that Nigeria will emerge stronger amid recent threats from United States President, Donald Trump, assuring that the matter is being handled with seriousness and depth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Donald Trump of US had threatened to carry out attacks in Nigeria in response to alleged anti-Christian violence.

The US President said he instructed the recently renamed Department of War to “prepare for possible action”. In a social media post last Saturday, he said the United States would immediately cut off all assistance to Nigeria “if the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians”.

However, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated the President’s position yesterday, after a routine meeting with the Nigerian leader at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Idris said the President remained calm while deploying a multi-pronged strategy to address Washington’s concerns through dialogue, coordination, and transparency.

He emphasised that the Federal Government prioritised constructive engagement over inflammatory rhetoric, adding that new communication channels had been opened with international organisations to deepen understanding of Nigeria’s reforms and future strategies.

Idris said: “Of course, the issue of the U.S. threats came up, and we discussed that extensively with Mr President.“He is calm and looking for ways to ensure that the international community understands what Nigeria has been doing.“Only two weeks ago, Mr President reinvigorated the hierarchy of the Armed Forces with the appointment of new service chiefs.

“These were steps already taken before the US concerns, showing that he has been working assiduously to keep Nigeria safer for all.” The minister explained that work is ongoing across relevant agencies to address domestic and international concerns through sustained dialogue and a commitment to tolerance, security, and national cohesion.”